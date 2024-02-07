Let me explain

Ayodhya Ram temple and the deals around land| BJP| Adani

The cost of building ayodhya has cost many residents many things–their land, livestock, livelihoods and their homes. So beyond the temple, what is the Ayodhya land story? Three news stories, two written by Scroll’s Ayush Tiwari and another by journalist Sagar in The Caravan reveal how the real estate boom in Ayodhya is benefitting only a few while 40,000 residents are impacted by either partial or complete demolitions. And the compensation is inconsistent. Big builders like the Adani Group have now entered the temple town.