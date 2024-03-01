Let me explain

Are state govts looting Hindu temples?

Can state governments snatch money from Hindu temples and give it to mosques, churches, scholarships, disaster relief and more? This is a controversy that often pops up in different states and in different forms. From Jaggi Vasudev to the BJP, many in the right-wing have been demanding for temples to be ‘freed’ from states. In this episode of Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna looks at the endowment laws of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. And explains whether governments in these states have been diverting money from Hindu temples.