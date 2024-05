VIDEO

KTR interview: Modi govt policies benefit only Adani

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi is fighting its first General elections after losing power in Telangana. The party has faced multiple challenges–from the arrest of K Kavitha to many leaders defecting to BJP and Congress. Former Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao spoke to TNM’s Pooja Prasanna on a host of topics including Electoral Bonds, PM Modi’s speeches and why BRS lost Telangana Assembly elections.