VIDEO

KK Shailaja Interview l CPI(M) | LokSabha Polls 2024 l Vadakara, Kerala

Kerala's Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency is a battleground where a neck-neck fight is unfolding between the LDF‘s KK Shailaja and the UDF’s Shafi Parambil. The CPI(M) lost Vadakara to the Congress in 2009 and has not yet been able to reclaim it. This election, to win Vadakara back, they have fielded KK Shailaja, affectionately known as “Shailaja teacher“ -- Kerala's much loved ex-health minister who rose to international fame for her work during the Nippah outbreak and the coronavirus pandemic. Amidst her raging campaign, KK Shailaja speaks to TNM‘s Sukanya Shaji about the idea of India, the LDF’s fight against the BJP, and their political roadblocks in Vadakara. #KKShailaja #CPI(M) #2024Elections #Vadakara #Kerala #TheNewsMinute