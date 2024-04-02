VIDEO

Katchatheevu issue will not have any impact: Dr RK Radhakrishnan | Modi | Annamalai | Sri Lanka

As Tamil Nadu gears up for Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raked up the decades-old Katchatheevu issue, saying it was the ‘right of the public to know’ why there is a persisting problem regarding fisherfolk between India and Sri Lanka. The party has alleged that the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) colluded and were “hand in glove” in the ceding of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka. Countering this issue, Congress leaders said the issue was settled in 1974 itself and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on the alleged incursion of Chinese troops into Indian territories. Katchatheevu is a small islet in the Palk Strait, connecting the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. It was a disputed territory between Sri Lanka and India, reportedly since 1921. In 1974 and 1976, both nations signed agreements demarcating the boundary lines between the two countries in the historic water. Since then, there have been multiple resolutions and debates around Katchatheevu and the rights involved, and a frequent matter of debate in Tamil Nadu politics. TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed speaks to senior journalist Dr RK Radhakrishnan who has extensively reported on Sri Lanka.