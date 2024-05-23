VIDEO

Investigation: Adani suspected of fraud by selling low-grade to TANGEDCO | Tamil Nadu

Fresh revelations have surfaced indicating that the Adani Group is suspected of fraudulently selling low-grade coal as high-value coal to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO). Documents obtained by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and shared with The News Minute (TNM) reveal that at least two dozen shipments, which arrived on the Tamil Nadu coast between January and October 2014, were initially priced as low-quality coal. However, these shipments were ultimately sold by the Adani Group to TANGEDCO at triple the original cost. TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed speaks to Anti-Corruption NGO Arapoor Iyakkam’s Jayaram Venkatesh who has been relentlessly following the TANGEDCO-Adani coal scam.