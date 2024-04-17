VIDEO

Hindutva vs Dravidianism| Why Tamil Nadu resists BJP

The Dravidian ideology is based on Periyar EV Ramasamy’s teachings of social justice, equality and Tamil nationalism. Periyar who is widely known as 'Thanthai' Periyar is the Father of the Dravidian Movement. He lead the self-respect movement that rejected caste, religion, regressive gender norms and Hindi imposition. The Hindutva ideology, which is in stark contrast to the anti-caste and anti–religious principles that Dravidianism stands by, is based on Sarvarkar’s idea of Hindu Nationalism, wherein, he discredits Christians and Muslims of not being true Indians unless they renounce their faiths— which he claims are ‘Non-Indic.’