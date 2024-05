VIDEO

Ground Report: Fear and silence in Prajwal Revanna’s hometown

TNM’s Shivani Kava and Anisha Sheth travel to Holenarasipura, a place that has become infamous due to the allegations of sex abuse by Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda. We spoke to residents of Holenarasipura, political leaders, and activists in Hassan, who discussed the fear present in the region, the power held by the Deve Gowda family, and the reactions to Prajwal's actions.