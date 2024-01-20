VIDEO

Gasping for breath in Chennai’s Ennore| No Filter With Dhanya Rajendran

More than 20,000 people residing on the banks of the Buckingham Canal in Ennore of North Chennai were severely affected by the massive oil spill from the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd refinery on December 4th. Just as Ennore was recovering from the oil spill, the net catastrophe struck- an ammonia gas leak from the Coromandel International Limited choked the people in at least 5 villages, with many hospitalised. What do the people of Ennore demand? How did the companies and government react? In this week’s ‘No Filter with Dhanya Rajendran’, we travel to Ennore to tell you their story.