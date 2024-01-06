VIDEO

From Parliament to Panchayat - One Nation, One Election: Yen Endra Kelvi

One nation, one election has been a poll promise of the BJP since 2014. The Modi government has batted for simultaneous polls to Parliament and to state Assemblies since it came to power. The High Level Committee led by Former President Ramnath Kovind has now invited suggestions on one nation, one election and has given 10 days for people to express their opinions. Meanwhile the Law Commission Chairman Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi told media that the high level panel was working on ways to sync local body polls with state and national elections. In this episode of Yen Endra Kelvi Shabbir Ahmed looks at how dangerous and autocratic the idea of One Nation and One Election is and why the opposition parties cannot take it lightly.