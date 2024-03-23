VIDEO

Electoral Bonds and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest | Modi | News Minute Tamil

Even since the Supreme Court pronounced its judgment in the electoral bonds case, the BJP has been aggressively making moves to deflect public attention. In a span of one week the country has witnessed some major developments like implementing CAA to reduce petrol prices and ED arresting a sitting Chief Minister. In this week’s episode of Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed discusses the drastic change in BJP’s approach after February 15,2024.