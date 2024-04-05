VIDEO

DMK helped BJP grow across the country : NTK Chief Seeman Exclusive Interview

Naam Tamilar Katchi, led by director-turned-politician Seeman, has become a force to reckon with in Tamil Nadu. The party, launched in 2016, has seen a steady rise and managed to secure a 7% vote share in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. One of the reasons attributed to NTK’s growth is its decision to not align with the Dravidian majors and take them head-on. NTK is the only party in the country to allocate 50% of its seats to women candidates. This time around, Seeman has fielded 16 doctors out of 40 candidates. However, the 2024 general election poses a challenge for NTK Chief Seeman as the party is contesting under a different symbol, which he alleges is a conspiracy to thwart his growth. TNM’s Senior Editor Shabbir Ahmed caught up with Seeman on his campaign trail to ask who his primary enemy is in this election.