VIDEO

Didn’t make a ‘demand’ to rename Sultan Bathery: BJP leader K Surendran to TNM

Contesting against Rahul Gandhi and Annie Raja from Wayanad in Kerala is BJP Kerala state president K Surendran. Surendran was recently in the news for his remarks that Sultan Bathery, a town in Wayanad should be renamed Ganapathyvattom. In this interview with Dhanya Rajendran, Surendran speaks about why he believes BJP has bright chances in Kerala and why the party endorses the movie ‘The Kerala Story’. Since man animal conflict is a huge problem in Wayanad, Surendran was asked if he would push for amendments in the Wildlife Protection Act which had been a long standing demand of people and the Kerala government.