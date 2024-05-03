VIDEO

Congress govt should reinvestigate Rohith Vemula case: ASA students | The News Minute

The Telangana police on May 3 submitted a closure report on the death of PhD scholar Rohith Vemula, a Dalit student, from the University of Hyderabad. Rohith had died by suicide in January 2016, owing to alleged caste-based discrimination by former Vice-Chancellor Podile Appa Rao. The police investigation however concluded that Rohith was not a Dalit. Further, the police gave a clean chit to former VC Appa Rao, former Union Minister Smriti Irani, former Minister Bandaru Dattatreya, BJP leader N Ramachandra Rao, Krishna Chaitanya, Nandanam Susheel Kumar and Nandanam Diwakar who were accused of causing the death.