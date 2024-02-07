VIDEO

BJP sets 400 seats target: Break INDIA alliance, isolate Congress | Modi | Rahul

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence in the NDA's return to power in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, boldly predicting a sweeping victory with 400 seats, with the BJP alone securing over 370 seats. The rallying cry "Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar" has become the resounding slogan of the BJP, reflecting their ambitious electoral goals. However, economist and AICC member Anand Srinivasan, in a recent interview with The News Minute Tamil, offered a contrasting perspective. Srinivasan opined that the BJP's target of clinching 400 Lok Sabha constituencies is impossible and citing reasons.