VIDEO

BJP drops 100 sitting MPs for 2024, anti-incumbency major concern

The BJP is working on several strategies to achieve its goal of winning in 370 constituencies in the upcoming the Lok Sabha elections. One of them is to beat anti-incumbency against the government. The BJP has dropped atleast sitting 100 MPs and has announced names of candidates. Reports also suggest several candidates are unwilling to contest and have expressed it to the party high command. Meanwhile, attempts made by BJP to forge an alliance with the BJD in Odisha and Akali Dal in Punjab has not yielded results. TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed brings you the latest.