VIDEO

Bhagyalakshmi Temple and BJP’s Hindutva push in Telangana | Pooja Prasanna, Yunus Lasania | Hyderabad

The BJP’s campaign for Hyderabad municipal corporation in 2020 revolved around renaming the city to Bhagyanagar. In terms of numbers, this Hindutva campaign had an impact for the BJP. Come 2023, ahead of the Assembly polls, a small shrine next to Charminar has become the focal point of politicians taking oath, starting padayatra and even protests. TNM’s Pooja Prasanna and Yunus Lasania look at the history of the Bhagyalakshmi Temple, the controversies surrounding it and fact-check BJP’s claims.