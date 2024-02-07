VIDEO

2024 Advantage DMK: 4 corner contest in Tamil Nadu | DMK | ADMK | NTK | Journalist Mani Interview

The groundwork for the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections is well underway, marked by the BJP's move to hold the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The BJP has also launched an onslaught against the Opposition INDIA alliance by wooing Bihar Chief Minister and JDU president Nitish Kumar on their side. In Tamil Nadu, the political landscape is abuzz with activity as both the ruling DMK and the AIADMK swiftly form committees and engage in discussions with their respective allies. Against this backdrop, TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed engages in a conversation with Senior Journalist Mani, on the high stakes involved for the DMK and AIADMK in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.