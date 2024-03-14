VIDEO

வட இந்திய ஊடகங்களில் வெளியாகும் Survey. BJP wants more seats from allies | Modi | 2024

The ruling BJP has set an ambitious target of winning 370 seats in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This has brought a change in BJP’s attitude and the party is now in desperate search of allies across the country. The BJP has managed to win over their estranged allies like JDU Nitish Kumar, TDP Chandrababu Naidu and are in talks with a host of political parties. In this video TNM’s Senior News Editor Shabbir Ahmed tells you inside details of how desperate the BJP is and the measures taken by party to forge an alliance with its allies.