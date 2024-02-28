VIDEO

இமாச்சலில் Congress ஆட்சிக்கு சிக்கல், களத்தில் DK Shivakumar | Modi | Amit Shah | Rahul

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh on Wednesday, February 28, refuted BJP leader’s claim that he has tendered his resignation. Stating that the government will complete the full five-year term, he said, “I haven’t offered any resignation. I am a warrior and will continue to fight.” This comes after suspended BJP MP and opposition leader Jairam Thakur had floated rumours that he was informed that the CM had tendered his resignation inside the Assembly. The Congress high command has rushed Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and crisis manager DK Shivakumar and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to save its only Government in North Indian state. They were asked to visit Shimla immediately to take stock of the situation. There are speculations that the party would hold a meeting later in the day to select a new leader. In this video TNM’s Senior News Editor Shabbir Ahmed discusses the Congress lack of interest in managing crucial elections.