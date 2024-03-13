Video: Hyderabad cops use force to control crowd gathered for ‘free haleem’

Chaos broke out at a restaurant in Hyderabad after they promised free haleem to mark the first day of Ramzan. Video footage from the incident shows police resorting to lathi-charge the huge crowd that had gathered outside Aazebo, The Royal Arabian Restaurant, a popular joint in Malakpet. According to PTI, the restaurant’s management called the police after the crowds became too large for them to control.

Videos of the incident have now gone viral on social media which show a stampede unfolding. In one video, crowds can be seen pressing against the doors of the restaurant while police are attempting to push them back. The police can also be seen to be using force in order to control the crowd. Aazebo’s staff can meanwhile be seen trying to speak to the crowds through the restaurant window and gesturing for them to step back.

According to reports, Malakpet police have filed a case against Aazebo’s owner for causing a nuisance, traffic congestion and failing to make adequate preparations ahead of the announcement in order to manage crowds.