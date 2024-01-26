Veteran actor Vyjayantimala, Chiranjeevi, Venkaiah Naidu conferred Padma Vibhushan

Veteran actor Vyjanthimala, former Vice President M. Venkiah Naidu and Telugu superstar and former Union Minister K. Chiranjeevi were among the recipients of the Padma Vibhushan award for 2024.

Sulabh Foundation founder and Chairman Bindeshwar Pathak (posthumous) and artist Padma Subrahmanyam were the other two recipients.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that for the year 2024, the President has approved conferment of 132 Padma Awards. The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards. 30 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 8 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 9 Posthumous awardees.