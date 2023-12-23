Unlicensed drug manufacturing facility busted in Telangana

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Saturday, December 23, busted an unlicensed drug manufacturing facility in Khammam district. Based on credible information, a special team of officers raided the premises of an unlicensed drug manufacturing facility at Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) Industrial Park, Annarugudem village in Tallada mandal.

The facility belongs to Aspen Biopharma and DCA officers detected illicit manufacturing of drugs. Active pharmaceutical ingredients Valsartan and Clopidogrel were found at the premises, and around 935 kilograms of the drugs were found at the premises, said VB Kamalasan Reddy, director general of DCA. Valsartan is used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, and diabetic kidney diseases, and Clopidogrel is used to prevent heart attacks and strokes in persons with heart disease among other ailments.

The facility was being operated by Upender Reddy a close relative of Kadari Sateesh Reddy whose unlicensed premises at Macha Bollaram, Hyderabad was raided by DCA officers on December 4 and spurious anti-cancer and other drugs worth Rs 4.35 crore were seized. Kadari Sateesh Reddy, the prime accused, who absconded on December 4 after the seizure of spurious drugs from his premises is also the alleged key conspirator in the current illicit manufacturing of drugs at Annarugudem village.