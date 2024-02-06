Two Telangana girl students die allegedly by suicide, parents suspect foul play

Suspicions have been raised over the death of two girl students studying in a government residential school in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The deceased students – Vaishnavi and Bhavya – both aged 15 years, had died allegedly by suicide in their hostel on Saturday, February 3. But parents of the deceased are unconvinced with the investigation.

Police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and are investigating the matter.

Following the deaths, local reports alleged that Bhavya and Vaishnavi were involved in an altercation with students of Class 7 from the same hostel. “We have recorded the statement of the other students residing in the hostel. The demise seemingly took place after an altercation between the students. We are currently waiting on the viscera report to rule out any cause of foul play,” M Rajesh Chandra, DCP of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district told TNM. The autopsy report has ruled out sexual assault.

Speaking to TNM, Vaishnavi’s father Gadhe Nagaraju said that he had no faith in the investigation. “Both the girls: Vaishnavi and Bhavya have known each other for a long time. Following a fight, the warden was called by the PT teacher who then counseled them,” he said. Nagaraju claimed that after the fight, which took place on Saturday afternoon, the warden took the two girls back to the hostel.