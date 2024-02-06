Two Telangana girl students die allegedly by suicide, parents suspect foul play

Suspicions have been raised over the death of two girl students studying in a government residential school in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The deceased students – Vaishnavi and Bhavya – both aged 15 years, had died allegedly by suicide in their hostel on Saturday, February 3. But parents of the deceased are unconvinced with the investigation.
Police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and are investigating the matter.
Following the deaths, local reports alleged that Bhavya and Vaishnavi were involved in an altercation with students of Class 7 from the same hostel. “We have recorded the statement of the other students residing in the hostel. The demise seemingly took place after an altercation between the students. We are currently waiting on the viscera report to rule out any cause of foul play,” M Rajesh Chandra, DCP of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district told TNM. The autopsy report has ruled out sexual assault.
Speaking to TNM, Vaishnavi’s father Gadhe Nagaraju said that he had no faith in the investigation. “Both the girls: Vaishnavi and Bhavya have known each other for a long time. Following a fight, the warden was called by the PT teacher who then counseled them,” he said. Nagaraju claimed that after the fight, which took place on Saturday afternoon, the warden took the two girls back to the hostel.
“I am not certain what happened there. But the girls were with the warden for three hours. I received a call at around 10 pm saying that they died by suicide at around 7 pm,” he added. Nagaraju was distressed by the fact that he was not informed of his daughter’s demise soon after the incident.
“I, along with Bhavya’s father, Kodi Krishna, directly went to the area government hospital in Bhuvanagiri town. It was strange to me that instead of calling the police and the family, the hostel authorities themselves moved the two girls to the hospital,” Nagaraju expressed.
Police have recovered a suicide note from the girl’s locker. In the note Bhavya and Vaishnavi were aggrieved that except for the hostel warden nobody believed that they were innocent in the quarrel.
Nagaraju also alleged that instead of taking the direct route from the hostel to the hospital, which takes around 10 minutes, it was suspicious that the hostel authorities had taken a deviation and arrived at the hospital in 30-35 minutes and shifted the body to the mortuary, he said.
In his complaint, Nagaraju told the police that he suspected that the warden Shailaja, teacher Bhuvaneshwari, a local driver Anjaneyalu, a cook in the hostel Sujatha together orchestrated and covered up the death. Bhuvanagiri police have however clarified that Anjaneyalu was not involved in the death.
Speaking to local media, Bhavya’s mother also reiterated they were upset over the girls’ bodies being shifted to the hospital. Suspecting the warden’s role in the incident, she said, “If the girls misbehaved, we need to be informed as parents. What was the need for the warden to take them back to the hostel after the problem was solved?”
The family of the deceased are awaiting the viscera report to ascertain the reason behind the deaths.
