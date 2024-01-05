Two men enter women’s hostel in Osmania University, students demand safety

Women students of Osmania University in Hyderabad staged a protest Thursday, January 4, following an incident where two unidentified men entered the premises of the women's hostel. According to a student, two men scaled the hostel walls and ran across the ground floor yelling and knocking on doors. The protesting students have blocked a road and are demanding that the caretaker of the hostel and Director of the college be removed.

The University administration addressed the students on Friday, January 5, and assured them that fencing would be installed on the walls and additional CCTV cameras would be installed.

The students said that the absence of a generator, poor lighting, and the presence of dense bushes and trees inside the hostel campus are factors raising concerns about safety.

A research scholar who wished to remain anonymous told TNM that around 5:30 pm on Wednesday evening, a worker saw a man jumping over the wall. Subsequently, between 7-8 pm, students heard a man yelling and knocking on doors in two blocks. “The hostel security did not respond promptly. Later that night, fearing for their safety, some students requested the female security guard to accompany them to use the washroom. During that time, a man was found lurking behind the grills. The guard called the police, but they too could not find the man. We were unable to sleep that night,” the student said.

She added that during the Thursday night protest, an intruder took advantage of the situation as the security was with the protesting group. “Foreign students inside reported a man heckling and flashing women. The students captured the incident on mobile phones,” she said. The research scholar said that this was not the first time during her stay at the hostel that such an incident has taken place.

It was learned that the women students are reluctant to file formal complaints due to safety concerns, while the college administration is reportedly concerned about the institution's reputation.