Twelve flights diverted due to poor visibility at Hyderabad Airport

Poor visibility at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Monday, December 25, led to diversion of at least a dozen flights. Officials said that poor visibility due to dense fog affected the flight operations, following which the flights were diverted to Bengalauru, Nagpur and other airports. Flights from Muscat, Doha, Dammam and Riyadh were among the flights that were diverted.

Flight WY235 Muscat-Hyderabad of Oman Air and 6E 744 flight from Goa were diverted to Bengaluru and UK 897 Bengaluru-Hyderabad was sent back to Bengaluru; IndiGo’s 6E5012 Mumbai-Hyderabad, 6E 495 Chennai-Hyderabad and Vistara’s 6E 1318 Doha-Hyderabad flight were diverted to Nagpur. Meanwhile, Vistara’s UK 873 flight from Mumbai was sent back to Mumbai.

Flight 6E 867 from Chandigarh was diverted to Vijayawada, 6E 086 from Dammam was diverted to Nagpur, and 6E 484 Bengaluru-Hyderabad was diverted to Vijayawada. Flight I5 1576 of Air India Express was sent back to Bengaluru while 6E 1493 from Riyadh was diverted to Bengaluru.