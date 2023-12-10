TSRTC orders inquiry after bus conductor issues ticket to woman

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Sunday, December 10 ordered an inquiry against a bus conductor who issued a ticket to a woman in Nizamabad district despite free travel facility for women introduced across the state since Saturday.
After a video of the bus conductor issuing a Rs 90 ticket to a woman went viral, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar posted on ‘X’ that an inquiry has been ordered into the issue of a ticket to a woman under the Bodan depot of Nizamabad district.
“The concerned conductor has been kept in the depot spare. Departmental action will be taken against him after the investigation,” he said.
According to the video captured in a Bodhan-bound bus from Nizamabad, the conductor can be seen having an argument with a male and female passenger travelling in a Palle Velugu bus.
The new Congress government on Saturday introduced free travel for women in TSRTC buses in the state to implement one of the six guarantees given in the recently concluded elections.
Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, women, girls and transgenders, who are domiciles of Telangana, can travel for free in TSRTC buses anywhere in the state without any restriction. They can travel free in PalleVelugu and Express buses across the state after showing their identity card.