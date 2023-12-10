TSRTC orders inquiry after bus conductor issues ticket to woman

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Sunday, December 10 ordered an inquiry against a bus conductor who issued a ticket to a woman in Nizamabad district despite free travel facility for women introduced across the state since Saturday.

After a video of the bus conductor issuing a Rs 90 ticket to a woman went viral, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar posted on ‘X’ that an inquiry has been ordered into the issue of a ticket to a woman under the Bodan depot of Nizamabad district.

“The concerned conductor has been kept in the depot spare. Departmental action will be taken against him after the investigation,” he said.