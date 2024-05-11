Thousands from Hyderabad head to Andhra Pradesh for voting

Thousands of people from Hyderabad are heading home to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, May 11, to cast their votes in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls scheduled on May 13.

Buses and trains were crowded with families who were on their way to their hometowns to participate in the polling process.

Cars, buses and other transport vehicles queued up at toll plazas on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway as many families left for their native places in their cars or other vehicles.

Voters from various towns and villages in Andhra Pradesh and also in Telangana started leaving on Friday evening for an extended week-end.

About 12 lakh voters of Andhra Pradesh origin reside in Hyderabad. They are likely to travel on Saturday and Sunday to reach their destinations to participate in balloting.

Such a large number of people travel from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh only on the occasion of the Sankranti festival.