Telangana’s summers will get worse due to proposed transmission station, say experts

Climate experts warn that Telangana will face progressively worse summers if the Indian Navy moves ahead with its plan to establish a new communication transmission station in the Damagudem Reserve Forest, as the cooling from the forest reserves will no longer modulate extreme heat. It could also negatively affect the wildlife in the Ananthagiri Hills, they say, The forest is located about 80 kilometers away from Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad district of Telangana.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, February 3, water and climate change expert BC Subba Rao spoke about the adverse impact of the project, which he said threatened to ruin the Damagudem forest reserve which boasts the highest Air Quality Index in Telangana. It would also mean doing away with 16,000 varieties of medicinal plants, he said. Subba Rao participated in the press meet with two other climate experts who worked with the Joint Action for Water and Citizens against Pollution — environmentalist Prof K Purushotham Reddy and public policy expert Dr Narasimha Reddy Donthi.

It was on January 24 that the Telangana forest officials inked a pact with officials of the Eastern Naval Command, to establish a very low-frequency (VLF) communication transmission station in Damagudem. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Currently, the only such station in India is the INS Kattabomman Radar Station in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.