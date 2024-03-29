Telangana: Warangal Lok Sabha candidate Kadiyam Kavya resigns from BRS

In a setback to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, Warangal constituency Lok Sabha candidate Kadiyam Kavya resigned from the party on Thursday, March 28. Kadiyam Kavya is the daughter of Kadiyam Srihari, who is the BRS MLA from Station Ghanpur and former deputy chief minister of Telangana.

Srihari is also likely to quit BRS and the father-daughter duo is expected to join the Congress Party, who has not yet announced its candidate for the Warangal constituency.

“The party’s reputation has been damaged by reports of BRS leaders’ involvement in phone tapping, land grabbing, liquor scam and corruption. There is no cooperation among the leaders in the district. I cannot contest in the given circumstances,” Kavya stated in her resignation letter addressed to the party president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).