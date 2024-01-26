Telangana: Tamilisai attacks BRS for ‘ruining’ Constitutional system, hails Congress

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday, January 26, took a jibe at the former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government headed by K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and said that the people of state have declared that arrogance and autocracy have no place in the state through the results of the recent assembly elections. She also said that the current Congress government is reviving the constitutional systems and practices which have been “ruined” in the last ten years. Tamilisai said that the Congress government is heading forward by introducing reforms and rectifying the derailed administrative system under the BRS regime.

Speaking at the Republic Day celebrations at Public Gardens in Hyderabad, the Governor said, “The people of Telangana have put an end to the ten-year long dictatorial government which worked against the spirit of the Constitution. Unilateral decisions and dictatorial approaches are against the principles of democracy. The fruits of democracy can reach only when the administration runs in tune with the spirit of the constitution,” she said. She added that the newly elected government has started functioning to implement the assurances promised immediately after assuming the charge.

After Tamilisai rejected BRS candidate Padi Kaushik's MLC nomination in 2021, the BRS administration and the governor had turned into a sour relationship. KCR had also skipped events that were hosted by the governor, alleged to be in violation of the rules. The cold war turned worse and was legally contested in the High Court when the governor declined to approve the state's 2023–24 budget last year. However, the petition was later withdrawn after the court made suggestions to the Governor and the government to resolve the issue amicably.

BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, reacted to the statements made by the governor and said it was appalling. “Our party was democratically elected. It is utterly deplorable. The nexus between the Congress and BJP today has come to the fore,” he told ANI. He also questioned why the Governor had accepted the nominations for the MLC made by the Congress government but refused to approve recommendations made by the BRS government earlier.