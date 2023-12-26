Telangana: Singareni trade union polls to be held on December 27

Trade Union polls in Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) will be held on Wednesday, December 27. The elections will begin at 7am and conclude at 5pm. The counting of the votes would begin at 6 pm, the notification said. The election will be held using ballot boxes. A total of 13 trade unions will participate in the elections.

The nomination process for the Singareni polls was completed in October and the ballot papers were also printed. However, the election was postponed in view of the Assembly election. Though the Congress party wanted the trade union elections to be deferred until the Lok Sabha polls next year, the Telangana High Court refused to entertain the plea.

The Singareni trade union elections were last held in 2017. The TBGKS headed by former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kavitha won the polls by bagging nine out of 11 coal mine divisions.