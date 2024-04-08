Telangana revenue minister’s son accused of smuggling luxury watches

Telangana Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s son Harsha was issued summons on Sunday, April 7, by the Chennai Customs for his alleged involvement in smuggling of high-end watches worth crores of rupees.

The summons, dated March 28, was sent to the Hyderabad office of a family-owned firm in which Harsha is a director. Harsha was asked to appear on April 4, but in a letter dated April 3, he expressed his inability to appear stating that he is recovering from dengue fever, customs sources familiar with the matter told the media.

The smuggling case was booked by Customs officials on February 5 when two luxury watches — Patek Philipe 5740 and Breguet 2759 — were seized from a Hong Kong-based Indian Muhammed Faherdeen Mubeen, who came to Chennai from Singapore.