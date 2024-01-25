Telangana Real Estate regulatory officer caught having Rs 100 crore assets by ACB

Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has trapped a government official with alleged assets worth about Rs 100 crore. The sleuths of ACB on Wednesday, January 24 conducted simultaneous raids at the premises of S Balakrishna, Secretary, Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA), and Planning Officer in Metro Rail. He earlier worked as the director of town planning in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The searches by 14 teams of the anti-graft body continued throughout the day and are likely to resume on Thursday, January 25. The simultaneous raids were conducted at Balakrishna’s house, offices, premises of his relatives, which yielded recovery of assets worth over Rs 100 crore.