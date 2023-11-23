Telangana polls: KCR predicts 20 seats for Congress, Revanth sure of 80 plus

KCR reminded people that they all watched on television how Revanth Reddy was caught offering Rs 50 lakh bribe to an MLA.

“Now whenever he is questioned, he is saying that being caught like that was a medal for him,” said the BRS chief.

“As if Kodangal is not enough, he is contesting against me from Kamareddy constituency,” said KCR, as he called on the people of Kodangal to hand over a crushing defeat to Revanth Reddy once again.

“There are 15 people in Congress who say they will become the Chief Minister. Revanth Reddy will become CM only if Congress wins. If you vote for Revanth Reddy thinking that he will become the CM, the situation in Kodangal will be back to square one,” the Chief Minister told people while claiming that many development works were undertaken in the constituency during the last five years.

Addressing another public meeting in Pargi, KCR said he is not fighting for the CM's post. He said with the blessings of the people, he became the Chief Minister twice, but his goal is to make Telangana number one state in the country.