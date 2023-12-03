Telangana polls: IPS officers congratulate Revanth Reddy based on early trends

As the Indian National Congress (INC) party continues its lead in the Telangana polls, IPS officers arrive to congratulate INC’s Revanth Reddy at his place of residence in Hyderabad. Former Rachakonda Commissioner of Police and current Additional GD CID Mahesh Bhagwat, Telangana’s DGP Anjani Kumar and the state’s ADG (P&L) of DGP Sanjay Kumar Jain were among the IPS officers who were spotted with Revanth Reddy.

After meeting with the IPS officers, Revanth Reddy rallied from his place of residence to the Congress party’s headquarters Gandhi Bhavan.

As of 2 pm on Sunday, December 3, the INC in Telangana is leading in 65 constituencies, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BHRS) is leading in 38 constituencies while the Bharatiya Janata Party has caught the lead in 8constituencies. The All India Majils-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) are leading in 6 and 1 constituencies respectively.