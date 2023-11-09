Telangana polls: BRS and Congress party workers clash at Ibrahimpatnam, 18 injured

A clash erupted between Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Congress supporters as they pelted stones at each other at Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday, November 9. Workers of both the parties besides some police and media personnel were injured in the melee.

The incident occurred when the candidates of the two parties, Manchireddy Kishan Reddy who is a sitting MLA from the BRS and Malreddy Ranga Reddy of Congress, were on their way to file their nomination papers, followed by their supporters,

The two groups came face to face when on the main highway, and they tried to outshout each other with their slogans. Predictably violence erupted, and workers hurled stones at each other, injuring many. They also tossed party flags at each other. Many ran for cover.

The clash led to traffic congestion for hours. The car of Congress candidate Malreddy Ranga Reddy was damaged in the stone-pelting. But quickly another car was found for him to leave in time to file his nomination papers.

The police intervened and restored order by lathi-charging the clashing cadres. The Ibrahimpatnam police told TNM that at least eighteen people were injured and that some of them were taken to hospital.