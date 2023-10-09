Telangana poll analysis: What’s in store for BRS, Congress, BJP and BSP

Bharatiya Janata Party

The BJP heavily relies on the charisma of Modi and the policies of the Union government. The recent announcements of a Turmeric Board in Nizamabad district and a Tribal University in Mulugu may bolster their election campaign efforts. The inclusion of former BRS leaders who have joined the BJP brings fresh perspectives to the party. However, the BJP is grappling with internal conflicts, marked by the struggle between long standing RSS-trained leaders and new entrants from other parties and ideologies. The party currently holds three MLA seats and is putting in considerable effort to focus on 20-25 constituencies.

One notable challenge for the party is the scarcity of strong MLA candidates in many assembly constituencies. Additionally, the issue of the Caste Census is expected to have an adverse impact on the BJP's prospects in a BC-dominated Telangana state.

Bahujan Samaj Party

RS Praveen Kumar is diligently striving to emphasize that Bahujans hold a significant presence in Telangana, and he is portraying the BRS as working against their interests. The party is at the forefront of addressing the TSPSC paper leak issue and is making efforts to establish connections with the youth. The BSP is strategically focusing on constituencies that can potentially lead to victories, although it faces a shortage of grassroots-level cadres. Praveen Kumar is actively working to bridge this gap. It is apparent that the party will split votes in several areas, becoming a deciding factor in at least 30 constituencies.

5% swing voters is a deciding factor

The BRS secured nearly a 12% vote share in the 2018 election, emerging as a significant player. Several factors contributed to its rise, including the early election call by KCR, which left the opposition with limited time for preparation. However, the current political landscape presents a different scenario. Opinion polls consistently project a narrower 5-6% vote share gap between the BRS and Congress, with this segment being identified as the swing voters in the upcoming election.

In pursuit of this crucial 5% vote share, the BRS is strategically targeting the Most Backward Classes (MBC) vote bank. This strategy is supported by two key factors: the BC Bandhu program, primarily catering to MBC castes, and the appointment of the MBC Corporation chairman. To counter these efforts, the BJP is promoting the PM-Viswakarma yojana to attract MBC voters, while Congress is relying on support from women and youth to bridge the gap.

It's worth noting that unlike Karnataka, there isn't a comprehensive social engineering mechanism that can significantly boost Congress's prospects. Should Congress surpass a 30% vote share in this election, it could pose challenges for the BRS, as maintaining a crucial 40% vote share is essential. Even a slight decrease in this percentage could cost the BRS approximately 25-30 MLA seats. The role of first-time young voters will also be pivotal in determining the election's outcome.