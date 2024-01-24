Telangana: Over 1000 TSRTC employees meet CM Revanth to ask for reinstatement

Around 1000 employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) who were suspended/dismissed by the earlier Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led state government, gathered near the residence of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, January 24 demanding reinstatement.
Police stopped the employees heading towards the Chief Minister’s house but they demanded that they be allowed to meet him to place their demands before him. Later, three representatives of the suspended employees were allowed to meet Revanth Reddy.
The employees stated that they were suspended by the previous government for trivial reasons like the flatlining of a tire and urged CM Revanth to revoke their suspension.
The TSRTC representatives alleged that they were treated with injustice by the previous Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) government. They said their families were suffering for the last two to three years due to the suspension.
The employees said they hoped that the new government would do justice to them. The Chief Minister met them and assured them that he would look into their demands.