Telangana: Over 1000 TSRTC employees meet CM Revanth to ask for reinstatement

The employees stated that they were suspended by the previous government for trivial reasons like the flatlining of a tire and urged CM Revanth to revoke their suspension.

The TSRTC representatives alleged that they were treated with injustice by the previous Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) government. They said their families were suffering for the last two to three years due to the suspension.

The employees said they hoped that the new government would do justice to them. The Chief Minister met them and assured them that he would look into their demands.