Telangana minister booked for offering money to voters during election campaign

Satyvathi Rathod was in Kongaragidda to campaign for BRS candidate Shankar Naik. Women from the village welcomed the Minister with traditional aarti. The minister in return placed Rs 4,000 into the aarti plate. A member of the FST team named Murali Mohan conducted an investigation and found that money was provided to voters.

The FST officer alleged that the Minister did not adhere to the model code of conduct during the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana on November 30. Satyavathi Rathod is being charged under several sections of Indian Penal Code related to bribery and violation of legal provisions during elections under Representation of People (RP) Act.

In October, a BRS activist was booked allegedly for engaging in distribution of money at Tadbund Hanuman temple in Secunderabad to influence voters. The FST had seized Rs 55,900 from the accused and filed a complaint at Bowenpally police station.