Telangana: KCR may deny Chevella ticket to sitting MP Ranjith Reddy

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) may drop Chevella constituency sitting MP G Ranjith Reddy for the Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming polls. It was speculated that Ranjith Reddy is likely to make a switch to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

P Karthik Reddy, son of former minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, has emerged as the favourite to get a ticket. KCR had organised a review meeting with party leaders in Chevella on Monday, March 11. Also in the fray is Kasani Veeresh, who quit the Telangana TDP (TTDP) in November 2023 and joined BRS, after TTDP decided not to contest the Assembly elections.