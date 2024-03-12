Telangana: KCR may deny Chevella ticket to sitting MP Ranjith Reddy

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) may drop Chevella constituency sitting MP G Ranjith Reddy for the Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming polls. It was speculated that Ranjith Reddy is likely to make a switch to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
P Karthik Reddy, son of former minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, has emerged as the favourite to get a ticket. KCR had organised a review meeting with party leaders in Chevella on Monday, March 11. Also in the fray is Kasani Veeresh, who quit the Telangana TDP (TTDP) in November 2023 and joined BRS, after TTDP decided not to contest the Assembly elections.
According to reports, Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy did not take part in the meeting convened by KCR to finalise the candidate for the Chevella constituency. Speculations are rife that Ranjith will join Congress in the presence of the party’s president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. If he quits, Ranjith will be the fourth sitting MP to resign from BRS. Nagarkurnool MP P Ramulu and Zaheerabad MP BB Patil joined the BJP, while Peddapally MP Venkatesh Netakanti left BRS for Congress.