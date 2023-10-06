Telangana Home Minister caught on cam slapping security personnel

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali was caught on camera slapping his personal security officer (PSO). The Home Minister was wishing Minister of Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav on his birthday. In the video, Mahmood Ali can be seen asking the PSO for the bouquet and then slapping him for the delay. Ali gave Yadav the bouquet shortly after it was delivered.
The incident occurred when both ministers were present to launch the CM Breakfast Scheme at a government school in Hyderabad.
Former IPS officer and Telangana's Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Praveen Kumar strongly condemned the incident. He questioned whether the Home Minister treated the police like domestic helpers or pet dogs at his bungalow. Praveen demanded an immediate apology from the Minister and requested that Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar register a case against Mahmood Ali and include Talasani Srinivas Yadav as a witness. Praveen also urged police officers to consider their role in the current state of affairs and who was responsible for it.
A similar incident occurred in August during the inauguration of the Steel Bridge at RTC X roads in Hyderabad city. KT Rama Rao the minister of municipal administration and urban development, and other ministers including Talasani Srinivas Yadav were present at the event. Srinivas Yadav became enraged in front of a sizable crowd and , walking ahead of him and closer to KTR.
YS Sharmila, YSR Telangana Party's (YSRTP) president slapped a woman police officer on April 24 when the police attempted to detain her outside her home in Hyderabad. Hyderabad booked a case against her and she was taken into custody at Chanchalguda jail. She was later released on bail the following day. and said that she merely tried to push the male police staff away in self-defence after they allegedly tried to touch her. The same day, her mother YS Vijayamma was caught on camera slapping a female police officer in Hyderabad.