Telangana Home Minister caught on cam slapping security personnel

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali was caught on camera slapping his personal security officer (PSO). The Home Minister was wishing Minister of Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav on his birthday. In the video, Mahmood Ali can be seen asking the PSO for the bouquet and then slapping him for the delay. Ali gave Yadav the bouquet shortly after it was delivered.

The incident occurred when both ministers were present to launch the CM Breakfast Scheme at a government school in Hyderabad.

Former IPS officer and Telangana's Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Praveen Kumar strongly condemned the incident. He questioned whether the Home Minister treated the police like domestic helpers or pet dogs at his bungalow. Praveen demanded an immediate apology from the Minister and requested that Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar register a case against Mahmood Ali and include Talasani Srinivas Yadav as a witness. Praveen also urged police officers to consider their role in the current state of affairs and who was responsible for it.