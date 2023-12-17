Telangana HC slams officials, seeks report on poor condition of Durgam Cheruvu lake

Dissatisfied by the response of the officials, according to LiveLaw , the bench said, “We are surprised at the way you are trying to defend. It's a public cause. The approach has to be different. Do your officers have the guts to take action? Tell us. Please sit down. Don't object to everything. We have not even said anything yet. You are not capable of defending the interest of the people of Hyderabad. You are so eager to defend the officer, you should have welcomed this and come up with suggestions. In every case, you file a status report and say everything is okay. Something out of the box needs to be done.”

The bench further told senior counsel Vedula Srinivas that the team of experts suggested by him should include at least one prominent environmentalist, one representative from a central NGO, and other individuals, who cannot be easily “influenced.”

The case has been posted for December 22 to hear the suggestions from the senior counsel.