Telangana HC quashes Governor's order rejecting nomination of BRS, Congress MLCs

The recommendation passed by the then state Cabinet in July last year was sent to the Governor. However, she rejected the nominations on September 19 on the ground that the two were "politically aligned persons".

Following the change of guards in the state after the defeat of BRS in Assembly elections, the BRS leaders filed petitions challenging the Governor's action.

The petitioners contended that the decision taken by the Governor to reject the recommendations of the Council of Ministers was due to "lack of personal satisfaction" and not due to any ambiguity in the recommendation itself, which is arbitrary therefore illegal.

The petitioners called "the order passed by the Governor as mala fide, arbitrary, unconstitutional and in excess of her jurisdiction.

The Governor on January 27 nominated Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president M. Kodandaram and journalist Amer Ali Khan as members of Telangana Legislative Council.

Gazette notifications in this regard were also issued.

On the petitions of Sravan Kumar and Satyanarayana, the High Court on January 30 had stayed the swearing-in of Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as members of Telangana Legislative Council.