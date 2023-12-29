Telangana govt's six guarantees: Over 7.46 lakh applications received on first day

More than 7.46 lakh applications were received across Telangana on Thursday, December 27, the first day of the state government’s public outreach programme Praja Palana to receive applications for implementation of six guarantees. Prior to the Assembly elections, the Congress party announced six guarantees for Telangana at a huge public meeting in Hyderabad. It included financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for every woman, Telangana international schools in all mandals and others.
According to Chief Secretary Santi Kumari, a total of 7,46,414 applications were received across the state. While 2,88,711 applications were received in rural areas, 4,57,703 applications were received in urban areas including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).
Thousands of people queued up since early morning in villages and towns across Telangana to submit their applications to avail the freebies promised by the Congress during the election campaign. The applications are being received by government officials at 16,395 places till January 6 under Praja Palana, the public outreach programme of the new government.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka launched the programme at Abdullapurmet in Rangareddy district, on December 28.
The applications will be received in all 12,769 gram panchayats and 3,626 municipal wards on all days except December 31 and January 1, which are general holidays. Every day, the applications will be received from 8 am - 12 pm and from 2 pm - 6 pm. The applications will be received during eight working days at gram sabhas in villages and municipal wards. The Chief Secretary said one counter should be set up for every 100 families.
The government has deployed 3,714 officials to conduct the programme. The officials drawn from various departments will visit two villages or two wards every day. The government has also appointed 10 IAS officers as coordinators for the programme in all districts. The applications will be received from December 28 for implementation of Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Indlu, and Cheyutha.
There is a single application form for five guarantees. For the sixth guarantee (Yuva Vikasam), the applications will be received later in educational institutions.
> Under Mahalaxmi, every woman will get financial assistance of Rs.2,500 per month while cooking gas cylinders will be supplied for Rs 500.
> Under the Rythu Bharosa guarantee, every farmer will get Rs 15,000 per acre every year; and agricultural labourers will get Rs 12,000 annually.
> Under Indiramma Indlu, the homeless will be provided financial assistance for construction of houses. Families of Telangana martyrs and those who participated in Telangana movement will be allotted 250 square yard house sites.
> Under Gruha Jyothi, 200 units of electricity every month will be free.
> Under Yuva Vikasam, the party promised Vidya Bharosa Card worth Rs 5 lakh each for students and Telangana international schools in all mandals.
> Under Cheyutha, the beneficiaries under various categories like old age, widows, single women will get Rs.4,000 monthly pension. People with disabilities will get Rs.6,000 every month.