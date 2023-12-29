Telangana govt's six guarantees: Over 7.46 lakh applications received on first day

The government has deployed 3,714 officials to conduct the programme. The officials drawn from various departments will visit two villages or two wards every day. The government has also appointed 10 IAS officers as coordinators for the programme in all districts. The applications will be received from December 28 for implementation of Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Indlu, and Cheyutha.

There is a single application form for five guarantees. For the sixth guarantee (Yuva Vikasam), the applications will be received later in educational institutions.

> Under Mahalaxmi, every woman will get financial assistance of Rs.2,500 per month while cooking gas cylinders will be supplied for Rs 500.

> Under the Rythu Bharosa guarantee, every farmer will get Rs 15,000 per acre every year; and agricultural labourers will get Rs 12,000 annually.

> Under Indiramma Indlu, the homeless will be provided financial assistance for construction of houses. Families of Telangana martyrs and those who participated in Telangana movement will be allotted 250 square yard house sites.

> Under Gruha Jyothi, 200 units of electricity every month will be free.

> Under Yuva Vikasam, the party promised Vidya Bharosa Card worth Rs 5 lakh each for students and Telangana international schools in all mandals.

> Under Cheyutha, the beneficiaries under various categories like old age, widows, single women will get Rs.4,000 monthly pension. People with disabilities will get Rs.6,000 every month.