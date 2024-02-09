Telangana govt to make internet a basic right, says Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday, February 8 made a significant announcement that the state government would soon introduce the internet as a basic right in the state. She also said that the government plans to position the state as the Artificial Intelligence (AI) capital of the country through setting up a dedicated AI city spread across 50- 100 acres.

Speaking at the joint session of the state legislative assembly during the budget session on Thursday, the governor said that the government would focus on providing accessible and affordable internet to all sections of society in addition to digital infrastructure. “A digital literacy programme will be implemented and households, irrespective of their social status will be able to benefit from opportunities created by digital adoption,” Tamilisai said.

She said that the AI city will be set up by inviting the top multinational companies and other national technology companies. “Digital adoption is happening at a rapid pace in our society today. Telangana state not only needs to fully benefit from digital opportunities but also become a leader in the country for new technologies. The government will position Telangana and Hyderabad as the AI capital of the country,” Tamilisai said. The governor stated new investments that over Rs 40,000 Crores in were announced in Telangana by global investors at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

In a step to address the skill gap, the governor said that the government is transforming Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) Advanced Technology Centres, with an estimated project cost of about Rs 2000 crores to benefit nearly one lakh youth in Telangana.