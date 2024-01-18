Telangana Governor decides not to fill MLC vacancies in view of court case

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has decided not to fill two vacant member of legislative council (MLC) seats under the Governor quota till the Telangana High Court disposes off writ petitions filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders Dasoju Sravan Kumar and K Satyanarayana whose MLC nominations were rejected by her last year. The Raj Bhavan, on Wednesday, January 17, said in a statement that in the light of the writ petitions filed by Dasoju Sravan Kumar and Satyanarayana challenging the rejection of their MLC nominations, and the High Court's observation, no further steps will be taken in filling the vacant MLCs under the Governor Quota.

The Governor decided not to take any action on the proposal of the state government to fill the vacant two MLCs under Governor quota till the writ petitions are finally decided by the High Court, it said.

Sravan Kumar and Satyanarayana were nominated to the Legislative Council by the previous BRS government but the Governor had rejected the nominations. They later challenged the Governor’s action. During the previous hearing, the petitioners expressed the apprehension that the new Congress government would fill the seats. To this, the bench of Justices Alok Aradhe and S Nanda had observed that it was a gentleman’s agreement and the state will not do anything till the next date of hearing - January 24.