Telangana cop dies by suicide after killing wife, two children

A security guard of the Siddipet district Collector shot dead his wife and two children before dying by suicide. The incident occurred in Ramunipatta village of Chinnakodur mandal in Telangana's Siddipet district on Friday, December 15. Police constable Akula Naresh (35), working as a gunman of district Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, killed his wife Chaitanya (30), son Revanth (6) and daughter Himashri (5) by opening fire from a pistol, police said. He later died by suicide.
Naresh did not report for duty on December 15 and stayed at home. On hearing the gunshots, neighbours rushed to see all four family members lying dead. The villagers alerted the police, who rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies for autopsy.
Police registered a case and took up an investigation. Financial problems are suspected to have led to the incident. According to local residents, Naresh was in debt. Police, however, said they were probing the case from all angles.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.