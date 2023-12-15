Telangana

Telangana cop dies by suicide after killing wife, two children

Naresh, a security guard of the Siddipet district Collector, killed his wife, son and daughter by opening fire from a pistol, police said.
Family of Telangana police constable Naresh
IANS

A security guard of the Siddipet district Collector shot dead his wife and two children before dying by suicide. The incident occurred in Ramunipatta village of Chinnakodur mandal in Telangana's Siddipet district on Friday, December 15. Police constable Akula Naresh (35), working as a gunman of district Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, killed his wife Chaitanya (30), son Revanth (6) and daughter Himashri (5) by opening fire from a pistol, police said. He later died by suicide.

Naresh did not report for duty on December 15 and stayed at home. On hearing the gunshots, neighbours rushed to see all four family members lying dead. The villagers alerted the police, who rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies for autopsy.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation. Financial problems are suspected to have led to the incident. According to local residents, Naresh was in debt. Police, however, said they were probing the case from all angles.

