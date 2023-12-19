Telangana Congress now focus on Lok Sabha elections

Minister Jupally Krishna Rao is in-charge for Nagarkurnool, Konda Surekha for Warangal, Seethakka for Adilabad, D Sridharbabu for Peddapalli, Ponnam Prabhakar for Karimnagar, D Rajanarasimha for Medak, and Tummala Nageswara Rao for Malkajgiri. MLA P Sudershan Reddy is in-charge for Zahirabad while MLC Jeevan Reddy will look after Nizamabad.

The Congress leadership has also appointed observers for all Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The PAC focussed on strengths and weaknesses in various constituencies based on the results of Assembly elections. As the party failed to win a single Assembly seat falling in three Lok Sabha constituencies in and around Hyderabad, it was decided to make special efforts to strengthen the party presence.

In the 2019 elections, Congress had bagged three out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Revanth Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were elected for Lok Sabha and all the three were elected in recent Assembly polls.

The meeting also discussed filling vacancies in the Legislative Council. A couple of senior leaders who could not get elected in Assembly polls are likely to be nominated to the Council to induct them in the Cabinet.

The PAC also discussed the appointments to nominated posts like Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons of various corporations. Soon after coming to power, the Congress removed more than 50 Chairpersons of various government bodies.