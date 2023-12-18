Telangana Congress invites Sonia Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from state

The Congress' Telangana unit on Monday, December 18, invited Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and former party President Sonia Gandhi to contest the coming Lok Sabha election from the state. The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the state at its meeting in Hyderabad on December 18 passed a resolution, requesting Sonia Gandhi to contest for Lok Sabha from the state.

It recalled that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was elected to Lok Sabha from Medak in 1980 and requested Sonia Gandhi to contest from the same constituency. Senior leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir told media persons that the PAC thanked Sonia Gandhi for carving out Telangana.

The PAC meeting was chaired by national General Secretary in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare. The first meeting of the body after the Congress party came to power in the state was attended by state President and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers, PAC members and senior leaders.